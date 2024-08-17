Hooks Win Three in a Row

SPRINGDALE, AR - Corpus Christi captured two triumphs Saturday night, winning 2-1 and 6-5 over the Naturals before 4,438 fans at Arvest Ballpark.

The Hooks have won three in a row, and can take the series with a victory in Sunday afternoon's series finale.

The evening began with the resumption of Friday's game that was suspended by rain. With the contest level at 1 and two away in the Corpus Christi ninth, Jeremy Arocho worked a four-pitch free pass Beck Way, who then uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Collin Price to score the go-ahead run. Price, 2-for-4 in the game, extended the decisive frame on Friday with a two-out single to left field.

Alejandro Torres stranded two in the ninth to pick up his third save.

In Game 5 of the series, Northwest Arkansas engineered a 4-1 lead through four. Zach Cole made it one-run contest by belting a mammoth home run to right, capitalizing on a double by ninth-place hitter Yamal Encarnacion.

The Hooks then pushed ahead with a three-run sixth inning. Singles by Price, Logan Cerny, Pascanel Ferreras, and Encarnacion fueled the rally. Austin Deming added a sac fly, joining Ferreras and Encarnacion in producing RBIs, the latter of which came with two away.

Aaron Brown and Luis Angel Rodriguez teamed for the win and save, respectively, as the pair held the Naturals to one earned run over seven innings of relief.

Cerny, who scored two of Corpus Christi's six runs, sealed the win with a terrific leaping catch at the centerfield wall that too extra bases away from Peyton Wilson.

