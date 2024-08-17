Missions Shut Out Soddies

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Amarillo fell for the third straight game in San Antonio as the Missions shut them out 4-0.

Joe Elbis recorded his second quality start in his fourth Double-A appearance and Matt Beaty had the only multiple hit game for Amarillo in the defeat.

Victor Lizarraga, the Padres 9th-rated prospect, started the game against the Sod Poodles with a 1-2-3 first inning. Neyfy Castillo and A.J. Vukovich both flew out to the warning track on the first pitches of their at-bats. Joe Elbis made his fourth Double-A start and the first batter reached on an error by the second baseman, Jean Walters. The next batter reached on catcher's interference in an 0-2 count. A bloop single that landed barely fair plated the first run of the game. Elbis induced a double play and a fly out to escape with just one unearned run.

Matt Beaty got the first hit for Amarillo with a leadoff single. After a strikeout, Andy Weber laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved Beaty into scoring position. J.J. D'Orazio grounded out to strand the runner. Elbis responded with a pair of strikeouts in a perfect second frame.

Lizarraga struck out the side with Walters reaching via a walk. Elbis allowed a walk and picked up a strikeout to close out the third inning.

Tim Tawa reached on an error by the shortstop and stole second base, his 11th bag of the year. Beaty grounded out to move him to third but a strikeout and pop-out kept the score 1-0. Elbis picked up another strikeout in a scoreless fourth.

Robinson and Walters had back-to-back one-out singles but a strikeout and deep flyout kept the Soddies off the board. The Missions struck for three runs in the fifth inning. They had five hits in the inning.

Amarillo went down in order in the sixth inning and Elbis returned the favor to complete his second quality start.

The top of the seventh started with a double from Weber down the left field line. D'Orazio smoked a line drive to centerfield that advanced Weber to third. Robinson struck out and Walters flew out to the warning track to keep the score 4-0. Jamison Hill entered and set down the side in order.

The Sod Poodles went down in order again in the top of the eighth. Hill allowed a one-out single but a double play ended the inning.

The Sod Poodles were down to their final three outs and got a hit from Beaty to start the inning but the next three were retired to end the game.

The Sod Poodles fell 4-0 in game five in San Antonio and will be back in action at 6:05 P.M. Sunday as they look to split the series.

Notes:

Amarillo's King of Rock and Roll: Joe Elbis picked up his second quality start in just his fourth Double-A start. Both have occured on the road. In his first he went 7.0 IP giving up just one run, walking none, and striking out seven. On Saturday night he pitched 6.0 innings, giving up four runs with just three of them earned. He struck out six batters and only allowed a single free pass. He lowered his E.R.A to 4.76 on his short tenure in Double-A.

