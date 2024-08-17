Cardinals Three-Run First Too Much for Frisco to Overcome, Fall 4-1

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Springfield Cardinals 4-1 on Saturday evening from Riders Field.

Springfield (27-17, 64-49) started the scoring in the top of the first against Frisco (24-20, 68-45) starter Winston Santos (3-3). After picking up the first two outs of the game, the righty surrendered a base hit and a walk before Chandler Redmond belted a three-run homer to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. ma

The Cardinals No. 3 prospect Quinn Matthews (2-1) was excellent as he did not allow a baserunner through the first four frames. Abimelec Ortiz broke up the perfect game with a leadoff single in the home half of the fifth.

Santos settled in after the three-run first, spinning 5.2 innings in which he allowed just the three runs on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Matthews exited after 7.0 shutout innings, holding the RoughRiders to just five hits and no walks while fanning 11.

Ricky DeVito worked 1.1 scoreless, one-hit frames with three punchouts before handing the ball to Seth Clark. The lefty allowed a leadoff homer to Redmond in the top of the eighth, giving the Cardinals a 4-1 advantage.

In the bottom of the eighth, Keyber Rodriguez broke up the shutout with a two-out RBI single that scored Alejandro Osuna, making it a 4-1 deficit.

Offensively, the RoughRiders managed just seven hits with Osuna collecting the lone multi-hit evening.

The RoughRiders finish a six-game set against the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, August 18th. The Riders will turn to RHP Emiliano Teodo (5-3, 1.72) against RHP Brandon Komar (6-1, 2.24) for the Cardinals.

