Travs Blast Three Homers to Force Game 5

September 8, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Tulsa, OK - The Arkansas Travelers hit four home runs and forced a decisive fifth game in the North Division series with a 4-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night. Logan Taylor, Kyle Lewis and Evan White all homered in the victory with Lewis shot leading off the seventh giving the Travs the lead for good. Ljay Newsome delivered a stellar start keeping Tulsa off the board until two out in the sixth. Newsome threw 59 pitches over 5.2 innings giving up just the one run on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Wyatt Mills (Win, 0.2 IP), Sam Delaplane (1.2 IP) and Art Warren (Sv, IP) combined for 3.1 innings of scoreless relief work. Tulsa's Parker Curry was tagged with the loss despite a quality start of two runs over six-plus innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Logan Taylor broke a scoreless deadlock with a line drive homer to right-center in the top of the fifth.

* Tulsa tied it in the bottom of the sixth inning but Arkansas came right back and answered as Lewis drove the first pitch of the seventh inning out to right to put the Travs back on top.

* Three straight Drillers connected for singles in the bottom of the seventh inning to load the bases with one out. Sam Delaplane was summoned from the bullpen and struck out Jordan Procyshen for the second out. Jeter Downs then hit a deep drive into the left-centerfield alley but Kyle Lewis ran it down to end the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Kyle Lewis: 2-4, run, HR, RBI

* CF Luis Liberato: 2-3, run

* RHP Sam Delaplane: 1.2 IP, BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* The homers were the first three of the series for the Travs.

* Arkansas went 0-2 with runners in scoring position and is now 1-24 in the series in those situations.

Up Next

The deciding fifth game of the series is set for Sunday afternoon in Tulsa. Arkansas had yet to determine their starter as of postgame on Saturday night while the Drillers will send right-hander Edwin Uceta (7-2, 3.21) to the mound. First pitch is at 1:05 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

