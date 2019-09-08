Sod Poodles to Host First Two Texas League Championship Series Games at Hodgetown Tuesday and Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas - The 2019 South Division Champion Amarillo Sod Poodles will host the first two games of the 2019 Texas League Championship Series against the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Tulsa Drillers, on Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11. Both games are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

Following the two games at HODGETOWN, the remainder of the championship series will be played at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK.

Tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday are ON SALE now online at www.SodPoodles.com and will be available at the box office tomorrow morning.

For questions or more information, please contact Director of Public Relations, Shane Philipps, at ShaneP@SodPoodles.com.

