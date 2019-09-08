Soddies Even TLDS and Force Decisive Game 5

Midland, Texas - Facing elimination for a second straight night, the Sod Poodles rallied in Game 4 of the Texas League South Division Series to beat the Midland RockHounds, 5-1.

With the victory, Amarillo evened the series at 2-2 and forced a decisive Game 5 of the series on Sunday afternoon at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland. The winner of the game will advance to the Texas League Championship Series.

In Game 4, right-hander Jesse Scholtens delivered 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out seven batters.

The Soddies jumped out to an early lead against Midland starter Mitchell Jordan. Ivan Castillo hit a one-out single and would later score on a wild pitch as Amarillo took a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Amarillo received a leadoff single from Luis Torrens while Taylor Kohlwey followed with a double. Peter Van Gansen then lined a two-RBI single to right field to bring in both runners and propel the Sod Poodles to a 3-0 advantage.

Scholtens was replaced with righty Dauris Valdez in the sixth. After Valdez wiggled out of a jam in the sixth, he allowed an RBI single to Chase Calabuig in the seventh as the RockHounds made it a 3-1 game.

Evan Miller replaced Valdez in the seventh and avoided further trouble.

The Sod Poodles tacked on a pair in the eighth. Owen Miller laced an RBI double down the left field line while Luis Torrens cranked a double into right centerfield to score Miller. In the middle of the eighth, Amarillo led 5-1.

Miller returned for the eighth and recorded a scoreless frame. Travis Radke then came on for the ninth out of Amarillo's bullpen and shut the door with a scoreless inning.

The Sod Poodles and RockHounds square off in a "winner-take-all" Game 5 on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Amarillo sends lefty Aaron Leasher to the mound while Midland counters with right-hander James Naile.

The game is aired on 940 AM KIXZ and via streaming platforms with Sam Levitt on the play-by-play call. Pregame coverage begins at 1:40 p.m.

