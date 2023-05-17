Travis Ward Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Travis Ward has been named the 2022-23 recipient of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year, presented by Warrior Hockey. Ward becomes the first Stingrays' equipment manager to earn this yearly honor. The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers.

"I am honored to receive this award," said Ward. "I would like to thank my fellow equipment managers in the ECHL and it is a privilege to work alongside all the trainers in this league. I would like to thank Stingrays President Rob Concannon, Head Coach Brenden Kotyk, Assistant Coach Ryan Bourque and Athletic Trainer Jacqui Gutierrez, for their efforts to make certain we run a first class operation here in South Carolina. I also want to make sure this honor recognizes the entire Stingrays equipment staff, my two assistants are just as deserving of this award as I am. Chuck Liebenrood and Tommy MacDonald ensure we run a smooth operation and get every player on the ice comfortably."

"I would also like to thank the equipment staff in Washington and Hershey for being gracious enough to work smoothly with us all season. This award might have my name on it, but it belongs to everyone who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, not just me."

Ward, 27, recently completed his second season with the Stingrays after joining the team prior to the 2021-22 campaign. This season, Ward was named an equipment manager for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, another honor voted on by his peers. The Stingrays are coming off their postseason appearance with Ward on the staff.

"The fact that Travis was chosen by his colleagues tells you what the hockey world thinks of him," said Stingrays' President Rob Concannon. "Travis' personality, integrity, knowledge, and work ethic are unbelievable. He is always the first one at the rink and the last one to leave. The Stingrays are very fortunate to have someone like Travis on their hockey ops staff and are very proud of him. It won't be long before he's in the AHL or NHL."

A native of Washington, D.C., Ward started his career in 2015 with the Washington Capitals organization as the Equipment Manager for the MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Prior to joining the Stingrays, Ward served as the Head Equipment Manager for the University of Alaska Anchorage Men's Hockey from 2019-2021.

"Travis is a big reason why we were successful this year," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He puts in a lot of hours working behind the scenes and is very deserving of this award. Our team and organization are very thankful for the work he does."

