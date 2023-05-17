Fishers Event Center Naming Rights & Suites for Sale

INDIANAPOLIS - Naming rights for Fishers Event Center are now available for purchase. Fishers Event Center is slated to open late 2024.

The new 8,500 seat multi-purpose sports, entertainment and music venue will be the new home of the Indy Fuel beginning in the 2024-25 season. The Fuel will be the anchor of the new event space that will also play home to other sporting events, concerts and activities.

"The naming rights for the venue is about more than just the Indy Fuel. Our goal is for this to be a community endeavor. We intend for the event center to create new meanings and memories while hosting unique experiences that bring a multitude of different types of events and attendees to the city and region. The naming rights should reflect that," said Fuel Chairman Jim Hallett of the mid-sized, world-class Event Center that will host all Fuel home games as well as 125 to 150 other yearly events.

The new Event Center presents an outstanding opportunity for a company to name a venue that will be a signature location in Fishers and throughout Central Indiana. It will deliver over 1.4 million visitors each year.

Along with the Naming Rights, Founding Partners and Suites are now available to purchase. The addition of suites to the event center is paramount in changing the landscape of Indy Fuel games as well as other events in the Fishers community. There are only 21 suites available for purchase.

