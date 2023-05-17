South Carolina's Ward Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Travis Ward of the South Carolina Stingrays is the 2022-23 recipient of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.

The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers.

Ward joined the Stingrays prior to the 2021-22 season as the equipment manager, and earlier this season, was selected as the equipment manager for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic. A native of Washington, D.C., he started his career in 2015 with the Washington Capitals organization as the equipment manager for the MedStar Capitals Iceplex. There, he assisted the Capitals with Training Camp, Rookie Camp and managed all equipment for the Washington Little Capitals of the AYHL/NAPHL. In addition, he worked in the Pro Shop that provided for the Little Capitals and recreational leagues. Prior to joining the Stingrays, Ward served as the head equipment manager for the University of Alaska-Anchorage men's hockey team from 2019-21.

ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

2022-23 Travis Ward, South Carolina Stingrays

2021-22 Jean Huynh, Trois-Rivières Lions

2020-21 ECHL Equipment Managers

2019-20 Chris Burke, Cincinnati Cyclones

2018-19 Jason MacDonald, Reading Royals

2017-18 Darren Flinchem, Indy Fuel

2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks

2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards

2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators

2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers

2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears

2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors

2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder

2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons

2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades and Russ Holden, Reading Royals

2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers

