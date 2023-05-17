Americans Jordan Dutton Named ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) are proud to announce that Athletic Trainer Jordan Dutton has been named the ECHL/Warrior Hockey Athletic Trainer of the Year.

Jordan Dutton began working with the Americans in 2009 as an intern for the training staff of Brent Woodside Athletic Trainer, and Patrick (Loaf) Stevens Equipment Manager.

He went on to receive his bachelor's degree in kinesiology in 2017 from the University of North Texas, where he worked with the football and men's basketball teams. Dutton then moved on to Texas Tech University, receiving a master's degree in athletic training. While at Texas Tech, he worked with the Red Raiders' baseball team, which earned the Big 12 championship in 2019 and advanced to the College World Series. He returned to the Americans for the 2019-20 season, and recently concluded his fourth season as the team's head athletic trainer.

"I was very fortunate at a young age to be brought into the hockey world by the Allen Americans during their inaugural season in 2009-10. Allen has always felt at home to me. To win this award now as the Head Athletic Trainer means so much. Especially being voted on by your peers makes it even more special. I cannot thank all the Athletic Trainers in the ECHL enough for this award. I would like to thank my family for always supporting me in my job. I would also like to thank the Americans Management Team and Hockey Operations Staff for supporting me and the sports medicine department this season and making me a better Athletic Trainer. I would also like to thank the fans for all their support over the years."

The Americans just wrapped their 14th season of professional hockey last week. Their 15th season will begin this October. Stay tuned to the Americans website and social media channels throughout the summer for news on the team.

