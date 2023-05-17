Allen's Dutton Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
May 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Jordan Dutton of the Allen Americans is the 2022-23 recipient of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.
The winner is determined in a vote of the league's athletic trainers.
Dutton began working as a student athletic trainer for the Americans in 2009, and during his time in Allen, he has been a part of championship teams in 2014, 2015 and 2016. He received his bachelor's degree in kinesiology in 2017 from the University of North Texas, where he worked with the football and men's basketball teams. Dutton then moved on to Texas Tech University, receiving a master's degree in athletic training. While at Texas Tech, he worked with the Red Raiders' baseball team, which earned the Big 12 championship in 2019 and advanced to the College World Series. He returned to the Americans for the 2019-20 season, and recently concluded his fourth season as the team's head athletic trainer.
ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
2022-23 Jordan Dutton, Allen Americans
2021-22 Tim Murray, Cincinnati Cyclones
2020-21 ECHL Athletic Trainers
2019-20 George Bullock, Indy Fuel
2018-19 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks
2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies
2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces
2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades
2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones
2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express
2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder
2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign
2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers
2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals
