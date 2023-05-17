Allen's Dutton Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Jordan Dutton of the Allen Americans is the 2022-23 recipient of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.

The winner is determined in a vote of the league's athletic trainers.

Dutton began working as a student athletic trainer for the Americans in 2009, and during his time in Allen, he has been a part of championship teams in 2014, 2015 and 2016. He received his bachelor's degree in kinesiology in 2017 from the University of North Texas, where he worked with the football and men's basketball teams. Dutton then moved on to Texas Tech University, receiving a master's degree in athletic training. While at Texas Tech, he worked with the Red Raiders' baseball team, which earned the Big 12 championship in 2019 and advanced to the College World Series. He returned to the Americans for the 2019-20 season, and recently concluded his fourth season as the team's head athletic trainer.

ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

2022-23 Jordan Dutton, Allen Americans

2021-22 Tim Murray, Cincinnati Cyclones

2020-21 ECHL Athletic Trainers

2019-20 George Bullock, Indy Fuel

2018-19 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks

2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies

2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces

2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades

2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones

2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express

2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder

2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign

2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers

2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals

