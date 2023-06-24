Travelers Win 1st Half Division Title

June 24, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - The Arkansas Travelers defeated the Wichita Wind Surge, 5-2 and combined with the Tulsa Drillers loss, the Travs clinched the Texas League first half North Division championship. Arkansas will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Down a run, Robbie Tenerowicz hit a two-run go-ahead homer in the fifth and the Travs never trailed again. Emerson Hancock dealt six innings of two-run ball to earn his ninth win of the season. Dayeison Arias, Prelander Berroa and Devin Sweet then each tossed a scoreless frame to close it out.

Moments That Mattered

* Tenerowicz home run came an inning after Arkansas failed to score in a bases loaded no out situation. It also finished the night of Wichita starter Carlos Luna.

* Wichita had a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth but Hancock would get a double play to end that inning and retire the final five batters he faced in the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Tanner Kirwer: 2-3, BB, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* RHP Emerson Hancock: Win, 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, BB, 3 K, HR

News and Notes

* Tenerowicz hit a go-ahead home run for the second consecutive game and leads the league with 57 RBI.

* Arkansas will host game two and if necessary, game three of the best-of-three division playoff series at Dickey-Stephens Park on Thursday, September 21 and Friday, September 22.

Up Next

The series in Wichita continues on Saturday night with the next to last game of the first half. First pitch is at 6:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.