Arkansas Wins Fourth Straight in Wichita

June 24, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - Logan Warmoth tied his career high with four hits and Connor Hoover roped a go-ahead two-run double as the Arkansas Travelers won their fourth straight game over the Wichita Wind Surge, 7-4. Isiah Gilliam added a solo home run, his team leading 13th of the season. The Travs used five pitchers in the win, none throwing more than the three innings Ben Onyshko delivered in picking up his first victory of the season. Isaiah Campbell locked down his fourth save of the year with a perfect ninth inning including two strikeouts.

Moments That Mattered

* Hoover laced a tiebreaking two-run double into right field corner in the fourth inning to put the Travs in front for good.

* A.J. Puckett and Isaiah Campbell worked consecutive perfect innings to close out the game snuffing any thoughts of a Wichita rally.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Isaiah Gilliam: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* CF Logan Warmoth: 4-5, 2 runs, RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas won a series at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita for the first time in five tries.

* Patrick Frick had his first multi-RBI game of the season, driving in two.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with Kyle Tyler (3-6, 7.18) starting for Arkansas against Travis Adams (2-5, 6.38) for Wichita. First pitch is at 1:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.