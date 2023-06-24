RoughRiders Bash Their Way to a Win

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders belted a season-high four home runs in an 11-7 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday at Riders Field.

Frisco (30-37) launched three homers in the fifth inning alone, including back-to-back long balls from Brad Miller and Thomas Saggese. Trevor Hauver added a third solo home run later in the inning. Josh Hatcher added to the party with a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

Springfield (34-34) won the first three games of the series but now Frisco has a chance to split the series with one game remaining on Sunday.

Juan Mejia got his first start of the season and cruised through three innings without a hit allowed. He put just one runner aboard on a walk and finished his day with a 5-0 lead through three frames. Danny Duffy (2-1) followed with one run allowed over two innings. Triston Polley took care of two innings of his own without a run allowed and three strikeouts.

Wilfredo Pereira (5-4) suffered the loss with six earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Thomas Saggese collected a single, double and homer before walking in his final plate appearance. His hitting streak is now at 13 games this season, the longest of the year for the team.

Evan Carter tacked on two hits with an RBI and a walk. Hauver scored three times to lead the team.

Josh Hatcher led the team with three RBIs, including his first Double-A home run. Hatcher has four hits in his first three games since getting called up from High-A.

The final game of the Springfield series is Sunday, June 25 at 6:05 p.m. RHP Nick Krauth (1-4, 6.69 ERA) gets his second start of the week for Frisco, as does LHP Kenny Hernandez (7-2, 5.29) for Springfield.

Close out the week with Bark in the Park Day. Take your furry friend to the H-E-B Lawn and enjoy the game with no extra cost for dogs. With Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's, fans can play catch on the field from 5 to 5:30 p.m. and enjoy child-centered themes throughout the game. Watch the RoughRiders play in their 2003-style throwback uniforms and stay afterwards for a postgame fireworks show. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

