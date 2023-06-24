Hill Dominant as Sod Poodles Win 5-3

Corpus Christi, Texas - The Sod Poodles beat the Hooks on Saturday night behind a stellar outing from Jamison Hill on the mound. The right-hander retired 10 straight at one point, collecting his second win of the season.

Each team managed just one baserunner through each of their first two at-bats of the night. Camden Duzenack was plunked on a two-strike count to leadoff the night. Hill surrendered just one single through his first two innings.

A Corpus error put Neyfy Castillo on board to begin the top of the third. Consecutive bunt singles along with Castillo swiping third had Amarillo on the scoreboard and ahead by a run after the inning. The Hooks answered back, hitting a one-out solo home run to knot things up at a run a piece.

Hill continued to spin it well on the mound for Amarillo despite the one blemish. After loading the bases in the bottom of the fourth - all with two outs - Hill escaped the inning without a run allowed.

Tim Tawa hit a leadoff triple in the top of the fifth but was one of two Amarillo baserunners left stranded in the inning. A leadoff walk issued by the first Hooks reliever came around to score when Castillo doubled a ball down the left field line for a 2-1 lead.

Hill continued to be efficient for the Sod Poodles on the mound, working through the fifth and sixth innings in just 11 pitches total. The Sod Poodles provided their right-hander added insurance, plating another run in the top of the seventh. Amarillo went single, walk, single to extend their lead to 3-1.

The Amarillo right-hander breezed through the seventh, retiring the Hooks in order as he matched his career-high with 7.0 IP, a mark he last set back on July 10, 2022 when he was with High-A Hillsboro.

The Sod Poodles capitalized on a two-out walk in the eighth. Seth Beer hit a scorching shot down the right-field line against his former team to make it 5-1 Amarillo heading to the middle of the eighth.

Hill's night came to a close as Austin Pope made his way to the game mound from the bullpen. He retired the side in order, the fourth straight inning the Hooks were sent packing in order they came.

A quiet Amarillo top of the ninth sent Pope right back to the mound. The Hooks drew within two of the Sod Poodles lead with a pinch-hit single and two-run home run making it 5-3. Pope responded by striking out each of the next two to end the ballgame.

The first half ends tomorrow, with Deyni Olivero taking the ball for Amarillo as the Sod Poodles will look to earn a series split before returning to HODGETOWN next Wednesay, June 28. First pitch from Whataburger Field is scheduled for 5:05 tomorrow evening. The second half of the Texas League Schedule will begin with a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A, Los Angeles Dodgers).

NOTES:

HILL YES:Jamison Hill turned in his best start of the year on Saturday night. The right-hander matched his career-high with 7.0 IP on the bump en route to his second win of the year. He set that mark last year with High-A Hillsboro against Eugene on July 10, 2022. In three starts against the Hooks this year, Hill has worked 13.2 IP and allowed just two earned runs on eight hits with 10 strikeouts.

12+1:Neyfy Castillo extended his current hit streak to 13-games with a RBI double in the sixth inning. His 13-game streak ties his career-high and is the longest hit streak by an Amarillo player this season.

BYE BEER:Seth Beer swatted his second home since joining the Amarillo club and his first since May 24 in San Antonio. His eighth-inning two-run shot on Saturday night was the first against his former team. Beer played 63 games with the Hooks in 2019 before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks organization on July 31, 2019.

