Travelers Build on Long-Running History Under New Ownership, Diamond Baseball Holdings

May 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers announced today they have entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select Minor League Baseball clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The transaction has been approved by the Arkansas Travelers' board of directors subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including from its shareholders and MLB.

With a history that dates back to 1901 as one of the longest running Minor League franchises overall, the current ownership group has entrusted the Travelers to DBH to continue elevating the fan and player experience and further enrich the Arkansas community while building on its meaningful history.

The club will remain the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, led by CEO, Rusty Meeks, and locally operated by all current front office staff.

"We are incredibly grateful for the ardent support of Travelers fans and the Central Arkansas community for allowing us to play a role in the history of this franchise. We are so proud of what we've been able to create here together," said Russ Meeks, President of Arkansas Travelers Baseball Inc., who is selling the team to DBH. "DBH has a reputation for celebrating the local identity of their clubs while supercharging the impact on the local community, and we're eager to see the Travelers benefit from their leadership and expertise."

"Our community has always been the central focus of the Arkansas Travelers organization, and it has been an honor to work alongside my father, Russ, ensuring that sentiment is as true today as it was when our franchise was founded," said Rusty Meeks. "Our 2024 season is off to an incredible start, and we are excited to take our fan experiences to the next level under DBH's new leadership."

"On behalf of the Mariners, we'd like to extend our gratitude to Russ, Rusty, Brenda and the rest of the Travelers Team for their stewardship and dedication to our players, staff and the Travelers," said Jerry Dipoto, President of Baseball Operations at the Seattle Mariners. "We are thrilled to welcome DBH as a new partner, whose depth of experience will be invaluable for the next chapter of baseball in Arkansas."

With a growing portfolio of affiliated clubs across the country, DBH works to support local passions and priorities with national reach and scale, integrating cutting-edge digital technologies into club operations as well as providing new value-generating opportunities in partnership with MLB.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to be entrusted with a legacy as longstanding as the Travelers', and we're grateful to Russ, the Mariners and the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock for their support of this partnership," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "We look forward to enhancing the experience at Dickey-Stephens Park that fans already know and love, with Rusty and the entire front office staff at the helm, and deepening our connection with the greater Central Arkansas community."

Subject to obtaining all necessary approvals, the transaction is expected to be completed in the near future.

