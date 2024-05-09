Riders Use Seven-Run Fifth Inning to Defeat San Antonio

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders bested the San Antonio Missions 9-5 on Thursday evening at Riders Field. San Antonio (14-15) started the scoring with a run in the first inning against RoughRiders (19-11) starter Nick Krauth (3-0) on a wild pitch, plating Michael De La Cruz.

Krauth tossed a pair of scoreless innings before allowing a sacrifice fly to Ripken Reyes that extended the Missions lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, the RoughRiders broke a 13-inning scoreless streak on a passed ball that brought Abimelec Ortiz across the plate. Daniel Mateo, who secured his first Double-A hit in his first at bat, tied the game with a single to center off of Ryan Bergert (0-3). Aaron Zavala then gave the Riders a 3-2 lead on a sacrifice fly. A Maximo Acosta base knock paired with a throwing error brought three runs in to score before Ortiz capped off the frame with an RBI single, giving Frisco a 7-2 advantage.

The Missions cut into the RoughRiders lead in the top of the sixth, using a sacrifice fly by Reyes and a De La Cruz single to make it a 7-4 game. Krauth exited with two outs, allowing a total of four runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

In the home half of the sixth, Zavala notched his second RBI on a single to left.

Frisco scored its final run in the bottom of the seventh inning where Frainyer Chavez drove in Acosta with a double to left, giving the Riders a 9-4 advantage.

San Antonio loaded the bases against Robby Ahlstrom in the top of the eighth inning, but scored just one run on a Seth Clark wild pitch.

Ahlstrom and Clak combined to toss 3.1 innings, allowing just one run on one hit and two walks while fanning seven.

Offensively, Chavez led the RoughRiders with a three-hit night as Acosta, Ortiz and Zavala each provided two hits.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Padres affiliated San Antonio Missions at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, May 10th. The RoughRiders are expected to turn to RHP Dane Acker (1-1, 3.52) against LHP Robby Snelling (1-1, 3.68) for the Missions.

Head to Riders Field as the Riders celebrate a Texas postseason hero with Evan Carter Weekend from Friday, May 10th to Sunday, May 12th. Get to the ballpark early for an Evan Carter Growth Chart giveaway at the gates and stop by the Bull Moose Saloon to grab a photo with the World Series Trophy during Friday's game.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

