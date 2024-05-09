Wichita Win Fourth Straight Behind Matthews' Double-A Pitching Debut, McCusker's Three-Run Double

May 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge took their third straight win over the Arkansas Travelers by a 6-2 final at Riverfront Stadium. Wichita has won four consecutive games since Saturday, May 4, an 8-7 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Andrew Cossetti slugged his fourth home run of the year on a solo shot to left in the bottom of the second. Kyler Fedko followed with an RBI single to center in the frame to bring home Jake Rucker and give the Wind Surge a 2-0 lead.

The visiting Travelers equalized the score after an infield error in the top of the seventh. Spencer Packard and Tyler Locklear were the two scorers on the play.

Carson McCusker broke the then-tie game open on a bases-clearing double to the left-center alley after the stretch in the last of the seventh. Emmanuel Rodriguez, Noah Cardenas, and Cossetti all scored to put Wichita ahead 5-2 heading into the final two innings of baseball.

Rodriguez guided a run-scoring double to the left field corner to provide an insurance run in the form of Ben Ross in the bottom of the eighth. Despite a leadoff walk in the ninth, Jared Solomon struck out the following batter and forced a game-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Scott Engler earned the win to improve to 1-0 on the year after retiring his lone batter in relief of Zebby Matthews. The latter struck out nine batters in six and two-thirds innings while giving up two unearned runs on three hits in his Double-A debut with the Wind Surge.

Game four of six between Wichita and Arkansas comes tomorrow, Friday, May 8. The first pitch from Riverfront Stadium on Fireworks Friday is at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.