Trask Signs for Third Season with Havoc

August 27, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - Forward Scott Trask has re-signed for the upcoming 2019-20 season, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Tuesday.

Trask began the 2018 season in the ECHL, playing in just a pair of contests for the Newfoundland Growlers before making the trip back to Huntsville.

Trask (6-0, 210 pounds) upped his scoring total from his rookie campaign in 2017 from 17 points in 52 games to 23 points in 39 games.

In the age of a dying enforcer role in hockey, Trask still manages to produce while backing up his teammates. In both of his professional seasons, he has led the Havoc in penalty minutes. In the 2018-19 season, he sat in the penalty box for 100 minutes, down from 180 in 2017. His 100 penalty minutes accounted for more than 15 percent of the team's total PIMs.

Trask joins Tyler Piacentini, Sy Nutkevitch, Kyle Sharkey, Rob Darrar and Shawn Bates as returning Havoc forwards for the 2019-20 season.

