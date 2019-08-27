Dawgs Add Wolter, Nenadal to Camp Roster

August 27, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that forwards Josh Nenadal and Colton Wolter have each been signed to agreements to join the team for training camp in October.

Wolter gears up for what will be his second season as a professional. The Fairbanks, Alaska native opened the 2018-19 season with the Huntsville Havoc and also skated with the Peoria Rivermen before before joining the Dawgs in March. Overall, Wolter played in 52 games and had four goals and nine assists. During five postseason games for Roanoke he finished with a goal and two assists.

"Bouncing around a few places in one season can be tough but Wolter came in here with a great attitude and fantastic work ethic," said Rail Yard Dawgs coach Dan Bremner. "He was a big contributor to our physicality and energy down the stretch last year."

Nenadal came to the Rail Yard Dawgs at the end of the regular season and skated in four games after completing his senior college season at Oswego State. Over 27 games for Oswego he had nine goals and nine assists. Nenadal remained with the Dawgs for the postseason and scored twice in five playoff games.

"Nenadal made an immediate impact both on the ice and in the locker room when he got in here last season," said Bremner. "His energy and passion was infectious. In that short time here, Josh showed that he is a leader and I'm excited to see him back in a Dawgs uniform."

The team will assemble for training camp at the beginning of October and fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Season tickets and ticket packages are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-266-7343.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2019

Dawgs Add Wolter, Nenadal to Camp Roster - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.