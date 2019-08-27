Ice Flyers Sign Veteran Cescon for 2019-20 Season

August 27, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Pensacola, Fla. - Today the Pensacola Ice Flyers announced that Head Coach Rod Aldoff has signed veteran defenseman, Craig Cescon, for the 2019-20 season.

Cescon is 6'2", 209-lb defenseman and is a native of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. He has played 12 years of professional hockey, spending his first five seasons in North America with teams such as the Fort Wayne Komets and the Idaho Steelheads before going overseas to play for teams including the Braehead Clan of the Elite Ice Hockey League in the UK and Morzine-Avoriaz-Les Gets of the top pro league in France. Cescon has played in 606 games scoring 24 goals and adding 87 assists totaling 111 points as well as amassing 1,656 penalty minutes.

In 2005-06, Cescon's Peterborough Petes were the OHL champions and played for the Memorial Cup, which is the National Major Junior Championship in Canada. While playing for the Braehead Clan, he won the EIHL Gardiner Conference Champion in 2012-13 and took home the EIHL championship in 2014-15 with the Coventry Blaze.

"Craig comes to us with a world of experience and a tremendous reputation, and his leadership and personality are what you need to win," Aldoff commented on Cescon's years of expertise and championships. "Craig plays a tough hard game and is reliable everywhere on the ice. I'm excited to have a player of his experience on our team, and I look forward to having him and his family in Pensacola this season."

With the vast amount of years that Cescon has under his belt, he expressed his eagerness on Wednesday on joining the Ice Flyers for the upcoming season. "I'm looking forward to October and working toward our main goal, bringing a championship to Pensacola. I've heard great things about the organization, fan base and city which made my decision very easy."

Opening Weekend is Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 when the Pensacola Ice Flyers host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. To find out more about holding a group outing at an Ice Flyers game, call 850-466-3111.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.