Trash Pandas Winning Streak Snapped in 7-1 Loss

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas five-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday afternoon with a 7-1 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers in the second game of their six-game series at Toyota Field.

Rocket City starter Brett Kerry worked into an early jam in the first. The Shuckers loaded the bases to start the game with two hits and a walk. They opened the scoring on a balk that allowed Lamar Sparks to score before a wild pitch plated Jackson Chourio for a 2-0 lead.

The Trash Pandas got one back in the bottom half against Shuckers righty Tobias Myers. Tucker Flint was hit by a pitch with two out to keep the inning going. Orlando Martinez followed with an RBI triple to the gap in right-center, bring Flint home to cut the deficit in half.

Kerry escaped further damage in the second, navigating through a first and third jam with one out to keep the deficit at one. He couldn't do the same in the third, as Carlos Rodriguez's two-out RBI single to left plated Wes Clark to restore the two-run lead. That would be the end of Kerry's start, as Jack Dashwood entered and got the final out of the inning. Over 2.2 innings, Kerry (L, 0-1) allowed three runs on five hits, walking four and striking out three in his first start of 2023.

Biloxi put the game out of reach in the fourth, plating three runs of Dashwood with an RBI ground out from Zavier Warren, along with bases-loaded walks to Noah Campbell and Felix Valero.

Down 6-1 in the fourth, the Trash Pandas could do little to get back into the game. Myers (W, 2-0) shut them down for 5.2 innings, striking out eight while allowing just two hits to earn his second win for the Shuckers.

Dashwood was pulled after two thirds of an inning. Brandon Dufault was next in relief for the Trash Pandas and threw two scoreless innings in his Toyota Field debut. Kolton Ingram then threw two clean innings, striking out three before José Soriano gave up an unearned run in the ninth.

For the Shuckers, relievers Darrell Thompson, Ryan Middendorf, and Harold Chirino combined to keep the Trash Pandas off the board for the final 3.1 innings.

Martinez was the only Trash Pandas player to record a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double and a triple. The second half of the game was played under unique circumstances, with a power outage in the area knocking out the power at Toyota Field. Despite the power outage, the game continued uninterrupted to its conclusion.

The Trash Pandas (7-4) continue their series with the Shuckers (6-5) with on Thursday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV.

