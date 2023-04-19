M-Braves Falter Late in 10-7 Extra-Inning Loss to Biscuits

Mississippi Braves at bat

(Mississippi Braves)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Mississippi Braves (3-8) faltered late in a 10-7 extra-inning loss to the Montgomery Biscuits (8-3) in front of a crowd of 6,574 on Wednesday afternoon at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves hosted Education Day and had 53 different schools at the game on class field trips. The Biscuits scored eight of the final 10 runs of the game and handed the M-Braves their sixth straight loss.

The M-Braves picked up 15 hits and drew nine walks but left 18 runners stranded in the loss.

After Blake Hunt's solo homer gave the Biscuits a 1-0 lead in the second inning, the M-Braves answered with three runs in the third.

Andrew Moritz and Cody Milligan each walked to start the inning. Drew Campbell looped a base hit into left field to score Milligan and tie the game. Two batters later, Javier Valdes cranked a two-run homer over the left-field bullpen to give the M-Braves a 3-1 lead. The homer was Valdes' first of the season.

RHP Alan Rangel spun five innings of one-run ball in his second start of the season. The right-hander allowed three hits with no walks and five strikeouts in his ninth career start against Montgomery.

The Biscuits pulled within one in the top of the sixth to make it 3-2. The M-Braves answered again with an RBI double from Campbell and an RBI single from Valdes to extend the lead to 5-2.

Campbell went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI. Valdes went 2-for-6 with a homer and three RBI and has a four-game hit streak.

Montgomery scored four runs in the seventh to take their first lead of the game 6-5. Blake Hunt hit another solo homer, this time to dead center, in the eighth to make it 7-5.

The M-Braves had some chances late to win the game. Two errors and a Landon Stephens RBI single in the eighth cut the Biscuits lead to one run. In the ninth, Hudson Potts doubled in Beau Philip to tie the game 7-7. The M-Braves proceeded to load the bases with one out, but Spraker pitched out of the jam and left the bases loaded.

Stephens went 3-for-5 with an RBI on three base hits. Stephens has hit in three consecutive games.

In the 10th, Heriberto Hernandez blasted a two-run homer to left, and Mason Auer hit a solo shot to left to make it 10-7.

The M-Braves again loaded the bases in the 10th, but Drew Lugbauer struck out to end the game.

Lugbauer entered the game for Moritz, who went 2-for-2 with a walk in his first multi-hit game of the season.

The third game of the series is on Thursday at Trustmark Park. RHP Tanner Gordon (1-1, 4.00) will make the start for Mississippi against RHP Anthony Molina (0-1, 7.50) for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 6:35 am CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

