Wednesday, April 19 vs. Montgomery Biscuits: 11:05 AM: Trustmark Park

Wednesday, April 19 2023 | 11:05 AM CT | Trustmark Park| Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (3-7, 4th SL South, -4.0) vs.

Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (7-3, 1st SL South, +2.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (0-1, 9.00) vs. LHP Mason Montgomery (0-0, 1.50)

Game #11 | Home Game #5

Watch Live: Bally Live / MiLB.TV / MLB At Bat

Listen Live: 102.1 The Box

Today's Roster Moves

N/A

Today's Promotions:

Education Day: The Mississippi Braves host several school field trips on Education Day, presented by Two Mississippi Museums -Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History! There will be mobile displays and educational materials for attendees.

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

