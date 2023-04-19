Myers' Eight Strikeouts Leads Shuckers to 7-1 Win over Trash Pandas

MADISON, AL - Behind eight strikeouts and 5.2 innings of one-run ball from starter Tobias Myers, the Biloxi Shuckers won 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Toyota Field. The win snapped their three-game losing streak, and the Shuckers snapped the Trash Pandas five-game winning streak.

For the third straight game, the Shuckers scored in the first, but this time it was a balk and a wild pitch that gave the Shuckers a 2-0 lead. Lamar Sparks singled and Jackson Chourio doubled to lead off the game. Both tallied multi-hit performances in the win.

Rocket City scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the first inning when Orlando Martinez tripled home Tucker Flint to make it 2-1. From there, Myers dominated on the hill. He retired each of the next 15 batters before allowing a single to Kyren Paris in the sixth.

The Shuckers added to their lead in the third with an RBI single from Carlos Rodriguez. The single extended his hit streak to five consecutive games, the longest active streak by a Shuckers hitter.

In the fourth, the Shuckers tallied three more off one hit. After Sparks walked, Chourio moved him to third on a single. Then, a hit batter, an RBI fielder's choice from Zavier Warren and three straight walks pushed the lead to 6-1.

The Shuckers bullpen carried on the momentum from Myers, with Darrell Thompson, Ryan Middendorf and Harold Chirino combining for 3.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

In the eighth, the Shuckers brought home their final run of the day on a throwing error that allowed Tyler Black to score.

Myers (2-0) earned the win, his second straight on the road, while Trash Pandas starter Brett Kerry (0-1) took the loss. The teams will meet on Thursday night for game three of their series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

