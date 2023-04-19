Biscuits Fend off M-Braves, 10-7 in 10

PEARL, Mis. - Heriberto Hernandez and Mason Auer launched 10th inning home runs, and Erik Ostberg earned his first professional save, as the Biscuits (8-3) hung on to beat the Mississippi Braves (3-8), 10-7 (10), on Wednesday afternoon at Trustmark Park.

Atlanta Braves number 26 prospect Alan Rangel started on the mound for the M-Braves and spun a scoreless top of the first, striking out Greg Jones, and allowing a double to Austin Shenton.

Rays number six prospect Mason Montgomery was on the bump for the Biscuits, and the left-hander walked one batter, but retied the other three on groundouts in a scoreless bottom of the first.

Blake Hunt led off the top of the second inning with a solo home run over the left-center field wall to put the Biscuits ahead 1-0. Montgomery allowed a single and a pair of walks in the bottom of the second, but got out of the jam unscathed thanks to a 6-4-3 double play turned by Jones, Alika Williams, and Alexander Ovalles.

Rangel struck out Jones again in the top of the third as part of a one-two-three inning. Montgomery would walk three more batters in the bottom of the third to run his total to six, and allowed an RBI-single to Drew Campbell, who tied the game at one. Later in the bottom of the third, Javier Valdes crushed a two-run homer to left to put the M-Braves in front, 3-1.

Rangel struck out two more in the top of the fourth to maintain Mississippi's two-run edge. Victor Muñoz entered for Montgomery in the bottom of the fourth, and despite allowing three hits, kept the M-Braves off the board. The Biscuits went down in order against Rangel in the top of the fifth. Muñoz then worked a scoreless bottom of the fifth to keep it a 3-1 contest.

Shenton ripped an RBI-double off the base of the wall in right-center to make it a one-run game at 3-2 in the top of the sixth against the lefty Hayden Deal. A Campbell RBI-double and a Valdes RBI-single increased the Mississippi lead back to 5-2 against Muñoz in the bottom of the sixth.

The Biscuits would rally in the top of the seventh thanks to a one-out single by Diego Infante and a double by Ostberg. After a pop-out by Williams, Victor Vodnik walked Jones and loaded the bases. Alexander Ovalles then drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-3. A Vodnik wild pitch made it 5-4 before Shenton's towering two-run single down the left field line fell and scored Jones and Ovalles to hand the Biscuits the lead back at 6-5.

Enmanuel Mejia came on for Muñoz and worked a scoreless bottom of the seventh, before Hunt drilled his second home run of the afternoon-this one off the batter's eye-in the top of the eighth to make it 7-5. The M-Braves would pull back a run and make it 7-6 in the bottom of the eighth with a Landon Stephens RBI-single off Mejia, and then tied the game at seven in the bottom of the ninth courtesy of Hudson Potts' RBI-double off Graham Spraker (1-0).

Hernandez hammered a two-run homer to left off Trey Riley (0-1) as the first batter of the top of the 10th, and then later in the inning, Auer followed suit with his first Double-A blast-also to left-to make it 10-7 Biscuits.

Ostberg was called upon to close out the bottom of the 10th, and despite loading the bases, the catcher managed to strike out two, including Drew Lugbauer, to seal the victory and earn the backstop his first professional save.

The Biscuits will go for their fifth-straight win on Thursday night when Anthony Molina (0-1) squares off against Tanner Gordon (1-1) at 6:35 PM.

The Biscuits will return to Montgomery for a 12-game home stand, with the first six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:35 PM for Autism Awareness Night Supporting Easter Seals of Central Alabama.

The rest of the series will include Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, April 26; Kimchi T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Pulmuone & Thirsty Thursday on April 27; 2000s Night on Friday, April 28; Star Wars Night featuring Specialty Jerseys with Team Poster Giveaway presented by Kona Ice & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 29; and a Dog Giveaway presented by Montgomery Area Humane Society & Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 30.

