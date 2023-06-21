Trash Pandas Team Store on Hughes Road Opening Saturday

June 21, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce the opening of a new team store! Located in Hughes Plaza at 181 Hughes Road, Suite 7 in Madison, the Rocket City Trash Pandas Team Store will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, June 24 at 10 a.m., and everyone is invited to celebrate.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in Madison with the opening of our biggest team store," Trash Pandas Executive Vice President Lindsey Knupp said. "The community support for the Trash Pandas has been unbelievable and we look forward to welcoming fans to this new location on Hughes Road."

At the grand opening on Saturday, Trash Pandas players will be in attendance to meet fans and sign autographs. Sprocket will also be on hand for a ribbon cutting with the Madison Chamber of Commerce. There will be activities for children, and all fans will have the opportunity to enter raffles for pries including Trash Pandas memorabilia.

The new store on Hughes Road will feature the best and latest in Trash Pandas merchandise, from hats to jerseys, t-shirts, novelties, and so much more. Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Once team logos were unveiled in 2019, the Trash Pandas have become one of the most popular brands in Minor League Baseball. In 2022, the Trash Pandas had two of the top 12 selling hats in Minor League Baseball. For the past five years, a Rocket City hat has ranked among the top 10 selling in Minor League Baseball, even though the Trash Pandas are only playing their third season.

Since 2018, the Trash Pandas have shipped merchandise to all 50 United States and more than 30 different countries around the world, as well as every continent except Antarctica.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.