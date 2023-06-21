Six Shutout Innings from Rodriguez Leads Shuckers to Second Straight Win

June 21, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Carlos Rodriguez

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Carlos Rodriguez(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - Behind six shutout innings from starter Carlos Rodriguez, the Biloxi Shuckers (33-32) won their second straight game, this time a 2-1 final, over the Chattanooga Lookouts (35-29) at MGM Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Rodriguez, who had allowed one run over his last two starts, danced around two walks and a hit batter in the first thanks to a 3-2-3 double play started by Zavier Warren. He then worked around a one-out single in the second with a flyout and groundout.

The Shuckers gave him a 1-0 lead in the second with three straight hits. Carlos D. Rodriguez's single to left plated Warren, giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead. In the third, Lookouts' starter Joe Boyle worked out of trouble without allowing a run after three straight walks loaded the bases.

Rodriguez continued to dominate for Biloxi. After two runners reached to start the third, he retired 11 of the final 12 batters in his outing, working into the sixth for the first time in June.

In the fifth Boyle walked four straight, including Wes Clarke with the bases loaded, giving Biloxi a 2-0 lead.

Ryan Middendorf relieved Rodriguez in the seventh and worked around a one-out double with two strikeouts to keep the Shuckers ahead. In the ninth, lead-off hitter Ivan Johnson hit his eighth home run of the year, but Cam Robinson retired the next three batters in order to earn his third save, and Biloxi's 33rd win of the year.

Rodriguez (4-2) earned the win for Biloxi while Boyle (3-5) took the loss for Chattanooga.

Jarvis Jarvis is set to start the third game of the series for Biloxi on Thursday night at MGM Park. Righty Christian Roa is expected to start for Chattanooga. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Shuckers are set to host Motorsports Night with various cars and drivers at the ballpark throughout the night. Thirsty Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108 also highlights the day's matchup. Fans can enjoy $2 Yuengling drafts, hot dogs and sodas with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite. There's also the 'Thirsty Thursday Deal,' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $14 in advance. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a special pregame concert from Dallas Dixon.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.