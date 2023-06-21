Blewett Dominates in M-Braves Win over Barons

PEARL, MS - Scott Blewett tossed six shutout innings, and the Mississippi Braves (32-32) topped the Birmingham Barons (22-43) 7-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Trustmark Park.

Blewett fanned five with one walk in the start. The right-hander gave up four hits and dealt with multiple baserunners in the fourth and sixth. Blewett improved to 3-3 with a 3.95 ERA in 54 2/3 innings over 11 starts this season.

The M-Braves knocked on the door in the first three innings, drawing five walks and leaving six runners on. In the fifth, Justin Dean smashed a line drive off the wall in right field. After seeing the right fielder struggle with the ball, Dean tore around third base and scored on an inside the park home run. Javier Valdes added another run on an RBI double to make it 2-0.

Dean went 2-for-4 in the game. After his second stint with Triple-A Gwinnett this season, Dean returned to Mississippi on Tuesday. Valdes finished 1-for-1 with an RBI double and three walks.

In the sixth, Beau Philip knocked in a run with a double and then scored from third base on a double steal attempt. Hudson Potts smacked a three-run homer, his fourth of the season, to left center to make it 7-0 in the seventh.

Along with Dean, both Cal Conley and Luke Waddell picked up two hits. Waddell is batting .298 in 30 games for the M-Braves this season.

The third game of the series is on Thursday at Trustmark Park. LHP Luis De Avila (3-4, 3.23) will pitch for Mississippi while LHP Brooks Gosswein (0-0, 0.00) will start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

