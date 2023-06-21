Pensacola Comes Back Late to Clinch Playoff Birth

KODAK, TN- The Smokies had the lead the entire game, but gave up three runs in the last two innings to drop game one by a final of 3-1. Smokies starter Jordan Wicks tossed four scoreless innings and struck out five batters in a no decision.

The Smokies got on the scoreboard in the second inning when Pablo Aliendo crushed a home run to left field, taking a 1-0 lead in the second. The ballgame was a pitching duel until the eighth inning, when Pensacola tied the game with a solo shot by Will Banfield to tie the game at one apiece.

In the ninth inning, Smokies reliever Carlos Guzman walked two batters to start the inning. Later in the ninth, Pensacola first baseman Troy Johnston tripled down the right field line, scoring two runs and taking a 3-1 lead. The Smokies failed to score in the ninth and dropped game one by a final of 3-1.

Tennessee and Pensacola play a double-header tomorrow, with the first pitch of game one starting at 5:30 PM. Game two follows thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one.

