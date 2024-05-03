Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: May 7-12

May 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas start their third homestand of the season on Tuesday as they welcome the Mississippi Braves (Double-A, Atlanta Braves).

During the homestand, the Trash Pandas are expected to welcome their one millionth fan in team history sometime between Thursday and Sunday. A lucky fan in attendance on one of those nights will be randomly chosen to honor the milestone and win some spectacular prizes.

Here's what fans can look forward to during the six-game series in the Braves' lone visit to Toyota Field this season.

Tuesday, May 7- Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. VIP Gates open at 4:30. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

- Star Wars Night: May the force be with the Trash Pandas looking to open the series with a bang. The Trash Pandas will wear specialty Chewbacca jerseys which will be auctioned off during the game.

- Nolan Schanuel Bobblehead Giveaway: Our second bobblehead giveaway of the season sponsored by Bill Penney Toyota features former 2023 Trash Panda and current Los Angeles Angels first baseman, Nolan Schanuel.

- Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies have the chance to win great prizes throughout the game and all fans 21 & older can enjoy $5 wine specials.

Wednesday, May 8 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 9:30 a.m. First pitch is at 11:05 a.m.

- Education Day: This will be the final of two Education Days throughout the season sponsored by WAAY 31.

- This game will NOT be a Dog Day

Thursday, May 9 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- First Responders Night: The Trash Pandas will honor local fire, police and medical workers throughout the game.

- Team Photo Giveaway: First 4,000 fans will receive one, courtesy of the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau

- Autograph Session: Select players will be made available before the game to 4,000 fans from 5:00-5:45 p.m.

- Extended Happy Hour: Fans 21 and older can get $3 domestic drafts from 5-7 p.m., available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and the Fueling Station next to Bandito's in the Bill Penney Plaza.

Friday, May 10 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show that will light up the night, presented by Pyro Shows.

- Scout Night: There will be a parade before the game and scout groups will be sleeping over at Toyota Field.

Saturday, May 11 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Saturday Night Fireworks: Fans of all ages can enjoy a post-game firework show, presented by SAIC

- Armed Forces Night: Military members will be honored during the game, and the Trash Pandas will wear special edition Armed Forces hats on the field.

Sunday, May 12 - Trash Pandas vs. Mississippi Braves

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 1:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 1 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

- Sprocket Wine Bottle Topper Giveaway: The first 1,000 women 21 & older will receive one, courtesy of NA Plumbing.

- Kids Run the Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union!

- Mother's Day: Treat your mom to a day at the ballpark! A special brunch package is currently available for purchase on the Picnic Patio. Fans can call the ticket office at (256) 325-1403 option 1 to book their spot.

- Diaper & Baby Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to bring diapers/baby items to benefit One Generation Away. All fans who bring an item will be entered in a giveaway for a chance to win Trash Pandas memorabilia.

While you're at the ballpark during the week, be sure to check out the third round of rotating food specials at our different concession options (while supplies last):

Dumpster Dive: Charred Green Chile Cheeseburger

All Beef Angus Burger, topped with Charred Green Chile Pedals, Melted White American Cheese and Red Onion Rings on a Toasted Pretzel Bun

Gravity Grill: Red Chile Chorizo Burger

House made All Beef Angus and Chorizo Blend Burger served on a Lightly Toasted Amorosa Bun, drizzled with New Mexico Red Chile Sauce, topped with Cotija Cheese, Diced Red Onions and Cilantro Blend

All Stars: Rebel Scum Pizza

Breaded Chicken Pizza with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes and Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Sprocket's Grill: The Mississippi Mud Flap

Foot Long All Beef Hot Dog on Warm Amoroso Bun topped with House Made Jalapeno Pimento Cheese, Diced White Onions, House Made Lemon Pepper Bacon Crumbles and drizzled with Honey Mustard

Tickets for all Trash Pandas home games are on sale now starting at just $8 on tptix.com Additionally, fans can stay up to date with all Trash Pandas games on our new radio station, WZZN 97.7-HD2, and download the WZZN app to take us anywhere.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 3, 2024

Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: May 7-12 - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.