Shuckers Drop Slugfest to Smokies, 8-6

May 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

KODAK, TN - In a game marked by offense, the Biloxi Shuckers (13-12) fell to the Tennessee Smokies (13-11), 8-6, at Smokies Stadium on Friday night. The two teams combined for 14 runs and 18 hits while Shuckers outfielder Carlos Rodriguez recorded his third multi-hit game of the series in a 3-for-5 performance and fell a home run short of the cycle.

After Shuckers starter Brett Wichrowski recorded his first Double-A strikeout in the first, the Smokies struck first with a two-RBI double from Moises Ballesteros off the wall in left, giving Tennessee a 2-0 lead. They extended the lead to 4-0 in the third with an RBI single from Ballesteros and a sacrifice fly from Pablo Aliendo.

Smokies starter Matt Thompson allowed two hits over five scoreless innings, but Biloxi knocked him out of the game with three straight walks to start the sixth. Carlos Rodriguez, first up against reliever Chris Kachmar, lined a ground-rule double to left, scoring two and cutting the deficit to 4-2. Ernesto Martinez Jr. was hit by a pitch to reload the bases and Justin Dirden smashed a sacrifice fly to center, making it 4-3. Two batters later, an error on a groundball up the middle from Zavier Warren scored Rodriguez from third, tying the game at four.

In the bottom of the inning, the Smokies retook the lead with an RBI fielder's choice from Ballesteros, his fourth RBI of the day. Ezequiel Pagan then extended the lead to 6-4 with an RBI single to left. Cole Roederer singled to right, making it 7-4. A passed ball then brought home Pagan, extending Tennessee's lead to 8-4 before the end of the sixth.

The Shuckers fought back in the seventh with two outs after an RBI triple from Rodriguez and an RBI double from Martinez Jr., making it 8-6. Despite a two-out single from Mike Boeve in the ninth, Eduarniel Núñez induced a groundout to third, giving the Smokies an 8-6 win and giving Núñez his first save of the season. Kachmar (1-0) earned the win while Nick Merkel (2-3) took the loss.

Boeve and Rodriguez both collected multiple hits on the night. The multi-hit performance was Boeve's seventh in 12 games since he made his Double-A debut. With a three-hit night, Rodriguez is now 13-for-18 over the first four games of the series and is 16-for-26 (.615) over his current six-game hit streak.

The series continues on Saturday night with Adam Seminaris (0-0, 1.84) set to make his first start of the season for Biloxi against Connor Noland for the Smokies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT at Smokies Stadium. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

