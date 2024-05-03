Barons Get Comeback Win against Trash Pandas

Jacob Burke hit the go-ahead double to score two runs, helping the Barons come from behind and win 5-3 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Regions Field on Thursday night. The Barons trailed for much of the game as they left 13 runners on base and struggled to get the big hit for most of the game.

Rocket City scored first in the game in the top of the second when Gustavo Campero grounded out to first baseman Tim Elko, scoring Eric Wagaman on the play. The Trash Pandas took a 1-0 lead. In the top of the third inning, Sam Brown doubled to left field, scoring Arol Vera and Cole Fontenelle. The Trash Pandas took a 3-0 lead with the two runs.

In the bottom of the third inning, Alsander Womack singled to center and moved to third on a Terrell Tatum single. Womack scored on a Brooks Baldwin single to centerfield. The Barons cut the Trash Pandas' lead to 3-1 with the run.

In the bottom of the sixth, Byran Ramos singled to left field, and Burke hit the left field fence for a double, scoring Ramos. The Barons cut the Trash Pandas' lead to 3-2. Terrell Tatum hit a double to center field, scoring Burke and Womack on the play. With the two runs, the Barons led 4-3.

In the bottom of the eighth, Veras singles on a line drive to left field, scoring Tatum. With the run, the Barons led 5-3.

Starting pitcher Jake Eder pitched 5.0 innings, giving up seven hits, three runs, no walks, and seven strikeouts. Garrett Schoenle (1-0) pitched two innings with a walk and a strikeout, getting the win in relief. This was Schoenle's first game with the Barons this season.

Caleb Freeman pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to get his second save of the season. Tatum, Baldwin, Veras, Ramos, and Womack had two hits for the Barons.

