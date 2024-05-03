Barons Walk off 3-2 Win Against Trash Pandas

May 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Terrell Tatum singled to left field in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Birmingham Barons won 3-2 against Rocket City at Regions Field on Friday night. Duke Ellis was bunted to third base by Jason Matthews, and Tatum singled Ellis home for the win.

Barons' (18-7) pitching gave up only two runs, one earned run, and two hits with 11 strikeouts. Starting pitcher Mason Adams cruised after the first inning, giving up two runs and one earned run.

Relief pitchers Jared Kelley, Jake Palisch, and winning pitcher Adisyn Coffey (2-0, 0.82) were lights out in relief. Combined in 3.2 innings, they only give up no hits, no runs, and one walk with four strikeouts. Rocket City (13-12) scored first in the game at the top of the first inning when Eric Wagaman singled to the right field, scoring Cole Fontenelle. Sam Brown single scored Wagaman, and the Trash Pandas led 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, Wilfred Veras hit his fourth home run of the season and the Barons cut the lead to 2-1. Later in the second inning, Tim Elko singled home Bryan Ramos. The Barons tied the score at 2-2. The Barons had an inning late in the game with runners on third and second with no outs but couldn't push through the go-ahead run.

The Barons have won three out of four games in the series against the Trash Pandas, with two games remaining.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.