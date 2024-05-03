Punchless at the Plate

May 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - In a ballgame nearly devoid of hitting, the Birmingham Barons topped the Rocket City Trash Pandas 3-2 in 10 innings Friday evening from Regions Field. Rocket City was held hitless over the final nine innings after scoring two runs on two hits in the first, while the Barons managed only five base-knocks for the contest.

For the second straight evening the Trash Pandas started fast. They plated two runs in the first inning as designated hitter Eric Wagaman and infielder Sam Brown each collected RBI singles to put Rocket City up 2-0.

Birmingham would respond in the second as a solo homer from outfielder Wilfred Veras (4) and a RBI single from infielder Tim Elko knotted the game up at two apiece.

After that, the two teams combined for only two hits the rest of the way: both coming from Birmingham. Outfielder Duke Ellis notched a double in the seventh, then stood at third as the ghost runner in the 10th inning when outfielder Terrell Tatum ended the game with a walk-off single.

Getting the win for Birmingham was reliever Adisyn Coffey (W, 2) who tossed a scoreless 10th inning with a strikeout. The loss fell to Rocket City reliever Michael Darrel-Hicks (L, 1) who allowed the winning unearned run on a hit while striking out four over 2.1 frames.

The starting pitchers shined for each team as the Barons' Mason Adams allowed an earned run on two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts over 6.1 innings. The Trash Pandas' Caden Dana turned in another strong outing by firing six innings of two-run ball on three hits with five strikeouts.

The Trash Pandas will take on the Barons again Saturday night. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Chase Chaney (RCT) vs. Ky Bush (BIR)

