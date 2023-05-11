Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: May 16-21

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are back home on May 16 to begin their longest homestand of the season, a 12-game homestand spanning two weeks from May 16-28. The first half of the homestand features the debut of a new weekly promotion, returning favorites, as well as an opportunity for fans to meet the team along with giveaways and a pair of fireworks spectaculars.

The six-game series from Tuesday, May 16 through Sunday, May 22 will see the Trash Pandas battle their Alabama rivals, the Birmingham Barons, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Last season, the Trash Pandas won the season series over the Barons 20 games to 10, including 10 of 15 at Toyota Field.

New to the menu this week at Sprocket's Grill in left field for this homestand will be the "Vulcan Slaw" Eat Your Opponent Dog. It features a made in Alabama Conecuh hot dog, old fashioned onion jam which has orange peel and whiskey included, sweet vinegar slaw, Fritos dust, and pork belly lardons on a brioche bun. Each homestand throughout the season will feature a different Eat Your Opponent Dog based on the Trash Pandas' opponent for that game.

With summer nearing, this homestand will also be the debut of popsicle cocktails at the Inline Electric Rock Porch. Beat the heat and enjoy signature cocktails paired with a popsicle to stay cool. Selections include a Tito's Cranberry Cosmo with Tropical Orange popsicle, Sailors Jerrys Caribbean Mango with Caribbean Fruit Punch popsicle, Hendricks Gin Patriot Lemonade with Classic Bomb Pop, and a Milagro Margarita with Hawaiian Pineapple popsicle. Also new to the Rock Porch is our signature beer cocktail, Porch Tales Cocktail, featuring Hendricks Gin, Ginger Lemonade, and Straight Ale Honey Suckle Blue Wheat Beer. New to All-Stars next week is the Stolen Slice, featuring our chef's seasonal specialty pizza by the slice.

The Chef's Table in the SportsMed Stadium Club will feature a buffet meal for each game. The homestand begins with Taco Tuesday. Wednesday night is Pasta Night. Thursday is Burger Night, Friday will feature a special BBQ Buffet. Saturday is Pizza Madness before the homestand ends with Sunday brunch. Chef's Table is only available for suite holders, season ticket holders, and fans with club access.

Josh Caray will be on the call for all home games for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers. Bryan Neece will join Josh Caray in the booth on Friday and Saturday night.

Tuesday, May 16 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Bryce Teodosio Inside The Park Home Run Bobblehead: Commemorating the most iconic home run in Trash Pandas history, this bobblehead will be given to 1,500 adults ages 18 and up, presented by SportsMED.

Martial Arts Night: Before the game, local martial arts groups will be performing on the field as the Trash Pandas celebrate the martial arts community.

Food and Drinks Specials: As part of National Mimosa Day, a Pandas Island Mimosa with champagne, orange juice, pineapple juice, and coconut infused rum will be available at the Corked Bat.

Ladies Night: The first night of the homestand is Ladies Night, presented by Reeds Jewelers. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win great prizes and enjoy $5 wine specials throughout the night.

Wednesday, May 17 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

All You Can Eat Wednesday: Each Wednesday night game at Toyota Field will be an All You Can Eat Wednesday. Tickets will be specially priced to include an unlimited selection of food including hot dogs, burgers, fries, nachos, popcorn, and fountain drinks at Gravity Grille and Dumpster Dive concession stands. The Bullpen Bar will also offer unlimited burgers, hot dogs and nachos. All You Can Eat food and beverages will be available until the seventh inning. All other concession stands at Toyota Field will be open as normal, with food and drinks on hand for purchase.

Tito's Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting Friends of Rescue, Inc. At the Bullpen Bar, fans can purchase a pup cup for $3, a great treat of whipped cream for dogs to enjoy throughout the game.

Wheels Up Wednesday: During Wednesday's game, fans can enter to win a $250 flight voucher from Breeze Airways as part of Wheels Up Wednesday, presented by Breeze Airways. The winner will be announced during the game.

Thursday, May 18 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Team Photo Giveaway & Autograph Session: 4,000 fans of all ages will receive a 2023 Trash Pandas team photo upon entry to the ballpark. From 5-5:45 p.m., select Trash Pandas players will be signing autographs at tables on the concourse, subject to availability. This is the perfect opportunity to get your team photo signed before the game!

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive and Gravity Grille concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Friday, May 19 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a stunning fireworks show will light up the sky above Toyota Field, presented by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Scout Night: The Trash Pandas will be honoring local scouts throughout the night with a pre-game parade, a special oath ceremony before the game, and a post-game scout sleepover in the outfield.

Halo Blue Uniforms: On Friday nights, the Trash Pandas will be wearing their New Halo Blue uniforms, which honor both the Trash Pandas' parent club, the Los Angeles Angels, and the local aerospace community. Fans can also enjoy Halo Blue draft beer, signature blue cocktails, berry blue lemonade, and blue ice cream.

Saturday, May 20 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Armed Forces Night: Throughout the game, the Trash Pandas will be celebrating the local armed forces community.

Armed Forces Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will be wearing specialty Armed Forces themed jerseys for Saturday's game. Fans can bid on game worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas throughout the game by texting 'armedforces to 76278 and by visiting armedforces.givesmart.com The jersey auction will begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at the end of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation and First Stop. Additionally, a team-signed jersey will be available in a raffle for fans in attendance on May 4. Raffle tickets are three for $5, seven for $10, and 20 for $20.

Drink Specials: For World Whiskey Day, a one-of-a-kind Whiskey Bear drink will be available featuring whiskey soaked gummy bears, citrus juice, and Uncle Nearest Whiskey will be available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Pub Madison.

Saturday Night Fireworks: After the game, a fireworks show will amaze fans of all ages, presented by Crumbley-Blackwell-Price Attorneys.

Sunday, May 21 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 1 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

Sprocket Bank Giveaway: Save your money with a limited-edition Sprocket Bank. 1,000 children ages 17 and under will receive a free Sprocket Bank upon arrival, presented by Crestwood.

Post-Game Happy Hour: As part of Miller May, fans are welcome to stay on the Inline Electric Rock Porch for an hour after the game for Miller Post-Game Happy Hour, presented by Corona, with exciting drink specials available for all fans.

Food Specials: For National Strawberries and Cream Day, a Strawberries and Cream sundae featuring layers of strawberries, pound cake, and whipped cream topped with a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar will be on sale at Dumpster Dive.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

More information on the second half of the homestand from May 23-28 will be announced in the coming days.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

