"Hope at Bat" Campaign Launched

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has announced the "Hope at Bat' campaign in support of the American Cancer Society (ACS). The program aims to raise money and awareness in support of cancer research. The campaign will consist of four "Donation Days" in which on-field performance by all MiLB teams will generate donations to the ACS.

The "Hope at Bat" campaign's Donation Days will be as follows:

Mother's Day - May 14th, 2023

Father's Day - June 18th, 2023

Independence Day - July 4th, 2023

Sunday, September 3rd, 2023

On Mother's Day (May 14), every strikeout in a MiLB game will be worth $10 to the ACS as part of "Strike Out Breast Cancer Day" across the 60 MiLB games.

On Father's Day (June 18), each home run hit in the 60 MiLB games will be worth $100 to the ACS as part of "Knocking Cancer Out of the Park Day" to fight prostate and colorectal cancer.

On Independence Day (July 4), every double hit in the Minor Leagues will be worth $50 to the ACS as part of "Doubling Down on Sun Safety Day."

On Sunday, September 3, MiLB clubs will join Major League Baseball clubs in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Day. For every run scored in the Minor Leagues that day, MiLB will donate $15 to the ACS as part of "Give Every Child a Chance to Run Day."

The Birmingham Barons will be playing each day of the "Hope at Bat" campaign. The Barons during the "Hope at Bat" campaign will be as follows:

May 14th, 2023: Birmingham Barons vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos @ 4:00 PM

June 18th, 2023: Birmingham Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies @ 4:00 PM

July 4th, 2023: Birmingham Barons @ Tennessee Smokies @ 6:00 PM

September 3rd, 2023: Birmingham Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits @ 4:00 PM

As an Official Charity Partner of Minor League Baseball, ACS will have cancer survivors and caregivers participate in ceremonial first pitch events and fans and players will have the opportunity to create "I Go To Bat For...." cards as part of in-game tributes to those who are currently battling, or have previously battled cancer.

