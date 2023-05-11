Crow-Armstrong Plays Hero as Smokies Outlast Biscuits in Extras

KODAK, Tenn. - On a night where pitching reigned supreme, Cubs' top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong delivered in the tenth inning to give the Smokies their fourth straight win.

The scoring got started quickly, as Luis Vazquez hit a solo home run out to center field in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Smokies a 1-0 lead after one full frame.

Starting pitcher Walker Powell began the game by retiring the first ten Biscuit batters in order, before finally surrendering a one-out single to Austin Shenton in the fourth inning.

The Biscuits took the lead in the top of the fifth when Evan Edwards hit a two-run shot to left field, giving Montgomery a 2-1 lead, and thus ending Free Beer Night at Smokies Stadium.

Haydn McGeary clutched up in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out double to bring in BJ Murray from first, evening the game back up at 2. However, the lead did not last long, as an Erik Ostberg sacrifice fly to center gave the Biscuits a 3-2 advantage through seven and a half frames.

The Smokies were not done yet, as BJ Murray hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game back up at 3-3, sending the game to extras. In the tenth inning, Crow-Armstrong came through with a two-out, two-strike hit to score Jordan Nwogu and win the game, 4-3.

