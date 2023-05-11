Shuckers, Brewers Announce Harold Chirino Activated off 7-Day IL
May 11, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Harold Chirino has been activated off the 7-day Injured List.
Chirino was placed on the Injured List on May 9. This year, the right-handed reliever has struck out 17 and walked one over 10 scoreless innings.
The active roster now stands at 28 players.
