Shuckers, Brewers Announce Harold Chirino Activated off 7-Day IL

May 11, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Harold Chirino has been activated off the 7-day Injured List.

Chirino was placed on the Injured List on May 9. This year, the right-handed reliever has struck out 17 and walked one over 10 scoreless innings.

The active roster now stands at 28 players.

