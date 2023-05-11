M-Braves, Lookouts Postponed on Thursday Night

PEARL, MS - Thursday night's game between the Mississippi Braves and Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a Saturday, May 13 doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games. The first game will begin at 5:05 pm CT, with the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. Gates will open at 4:00 pm.

Friday night's game will continue as scheduled with first pitch at 6:35 pm CT, with gates opening at 5:30 pm CT.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's game may exchange them for any of the M-Braves' remaining home games during the 2023 regular season. Exchanges can only be made at the Trustmark Park box office. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster should contact the Trustmark Park box office for more information.

Friday's game features some great promotions, including:

Michael Harris II Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a navy blue Michael Harris II Mississippi Braves jersey, presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark Bank!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game!

For tickets or more information, fans should visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

