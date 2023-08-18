Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: August 22-27

August 18, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Time is running out to see the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Toyota Field in 2023. The team returns home next week for the penultimate homestand of the 2023 season featuring numerous giveaways, a pair of fireworks shows, the return of a fan favorite food item, and the final Lunaticos game of the season.

The six-game series from Tuesday, August 22 through Sunday, August 27 will see the Trash Pandas battle the Birmingham Barons, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, for the final time season. The Trash Pandas have already won the season series with the Barons, having taken 17 of 24 games to date. The Barons current roster features former Trash Pandas Edgar Quero and Ky Bush, who were traded from the Angels to the White Sox at the MLB trade deadline.

New to the menu next week at Sprocket's Grill in left field for this homestand will be the "Birmingham Bayou" Eat Your Opponent Dog. It features an andouille sausage, grilled onions, cowboy candy (candied pickle jalapeno), crispy onions on amorosa. Each homestand throughout the season will feature a different Eat Your Opponent Dog based on the Trash Pandas' opponent for that game.

The Chef's Table in the SportsMed Stadium Club will feature a buffet meal for each game. The homestand begins with Taco Tuesday. Wednesday night is Pizza Madness. Thursday is Burger Night, Friday will feature a BBQ Buffet. Saturday is Pasta Night before the homestand ends with Soul Food Sunday. Chef's Table is only available for suite holders, season ticket holders, and fans with club access.

Josh Caray will be on the call for all home games for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Tuesday, August 22 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons - Beach Tote Giveaway

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Beach Tote Giveaway: 1,500 adults ages 18 and up will receive a limited-edition Trash Pandas Beach Tote bag upon arrival into Toyota Field, presented by SAIC.

Ladies Night: The first night of the homestand is Ladies Night, presented by Reeds Jewelers. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win great prizes and enjoy $5 wine specials throughout the night.

Wednesday, August 23 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons - All You Can Eat Wednesday

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Yard Mug Giveaway: 1,500 adults ages 18 and older will receive a Trash Pandas Yard Mug upon entry, presented by Milagro. Fans ages 21 and older will be able to purchase $5 Milagro Margaritas fill ups for their new Yard Mugs at the Bullpen Bar and Inline Electric Rock Porch.

All You Can Eat Wednesday: This is the final All You Can Eat Wednesday of the 2023 season! Tickets will be specially priced to include an unlimited selection of food including hot dogs, burgers, fries, nachos, popcorn, and fountain drinks at Gravity Grille and Dumpster Dive concession stands. The Bullpen Bar will also offer unlimited burgers, hot dogs and nachos. All You Can Eat food and beverages will be available until the seventh inning. All other concession stands at Toyota Field will be open as normal, with food and drinks on hand for purchase.

Tito's Dog Day: This is also the final opportunity for fans to bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting Rocket City Rescue. At the Bullpen Bar, fans can purchase a pup cup for $3, a great treat of whipped cream for dogs to enjoy throughout the game.

Wheels Up Wednesday: During Wednesday's game, fans can enter to win a $250 flight voucher from Breeze Airways as part of Wheels Up Wednesday, presented by Breeze Airways. The winner will be announced during the game.

Thursday, August 24 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons - Car Shade Giveaway

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Car Shade Giveaway: 1,500 adults ages 18 and up will receive a one-of-a-kind Trash Pandas Car Shade upon arrival into Toyota Field, presented by Bill Penney Toyota.

Dumpster Wrap Returns: For ONE NIGHT ONLY, the iconic Dumpster Wrap returns to Toyota Field. The Dumpster Wrap features two hot dogs, crispy fries, house-made chili, fried jalapeño caps, and chipotle ranch sauce all rolled up in a cheese quesadilla. Available at Dumpster Dive.

Classic Car Night: Before Thursday's game, fans can enjoy a pre-game Classic Car exhibit in the parking lot. Parking lots open at 2 p.m. Fans can vote for their favorite car, with the winner receiving a trophy and a custom Trash Pandas jersey.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive and Gravity Grille concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Friday, August 25 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons - Friday Night Fireworks

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a stunning fireworks show will light up the sky above Toyota Field, presented by Bear Creek Collaborative.

Saturday, August 26 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons - Saturday Night Fireworks

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Player of the Month: Before the game, the Trash Pandas will honor the Blue Orbit Sign Studio Player of the Month in a special ceremony.

Saturday Night Fireworks: After the game, a fireworks show will amaze fans of all ages, presented by Boeing.

Memphis Grizzlies: The Memphis Grizzlies will be attending Saturday's game with the Claw Crew, Grizz girls, and Grizz on hand to get fans excited for the upcoming NBA season.

Sunday, August 27 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons - Lunaticos de Rocket City

Gates Open: All gates will open at 3 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

Lunaticos de Rocket City: Sunday's game will be the final time the Lunaticos de Rocket City take the field this season. The Trash Pandas will be playing as the Lunaticos de Rocket City for three games during the 2023 season as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup." The Lunaticos moniker pays tribute to North Alabama's growing and diverse community, allowing everyone to show off their wild side at Toyota Field. Click HERE to learn more about the Lunaticos.

Fiesta In The Outfield: As part of the Lunaticos de Rocket City game, there will be three food trucks in the outfield from Nicas Grill and Café, K's Botanas, Old Havana Café, and Most Wanted Chamoy. D.J. Rafi Torres will be performing before the game. Margaritas will be served throughout the ballpark.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 18, 2023

Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: August 22-27 - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.