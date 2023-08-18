Birmingham's Streak Ends with 18-1 Loss to Chattanooga

The Birmingham Barons three game win streak ends after a 18-1 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts. In the loss, the Barons collected six hits and used a total of five pitchers.

From the plate, the Barons' most prolific batter was Tim Elko. Elko finished the night 2-3 from the dish with a run, an RBI and a home run. The 24-year-old has hit two home runs in this series coming in back-to-back nights.

Other Barons with a hit in the ballgame were Bryan Ramos, Wilfred Veras, Edgar Quero, Yoelqui Cespedes and Moises Castillo. Among the few Barons with hits on the night, Veras and Quero extended streaks at the plate. Quero continued his on-base streak to 15 and hit streak to 14 games. Veras with a single tallied his seventh consecutive game with a hit.

From the mound, starting RHP Matt Thompson managed 3.2 innings pitched with five hits, five earned runs, five walks, four strikeouts and the loss. RHP Jared Kelley was the Barons first call to the bullpen for his 1.2 innings pitched. Kelley finished the night with five hits, four earned runs, one walk and three strikeouts. The pair of right-handers kicked-off the game and two LHP closed out the bullpen as Ivan Gonzalez was tasked with 1.1 innings.

Garrett Schoenle was the first lefty out of the pen for the Barons and pitched 0.2 innings. Schoenle finished the night with three hits, four earned runs, one walk, one home run and one strikeout. Jonah Scolaro followed for his 1.2 innings pitched in which he allowed four hits, three earned runs, one walk and one home run to go with three strikeouts.

Gonzalez was tossed on the mound by the Barons once the score was out of reach. The designated hitter allowed five hits, two runs and one earned run to go with zero strikeouts.

Birmingham's streak was cut short with an unfortunate defeat, however, will now turn their efforts to Game 5. The Barons are expected to pitch the Chicago White Sox No. 9 prospect, LHP Ky Buch, in the Saturday contest.

