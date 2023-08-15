Trash Pandas Foundation Raises over $60,000 in 2023

MADISON, Alabama - More than halfway into 2023, the Rocket City Trash Pandas have plenty to be proud of. In the first season with the new Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation fully in action, the team has raised tens of thousands of dollars for worthy causes while expanding their footprint in the North Alabama community.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation is a 501c3 organization dedicated to educating and promoting healthy lifestyles through sport and to positively impact communities in the North Alabama region.

"2023 has been an incredible year for The Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation," Trash Pandas Community Relations Director Maddison Kendrick said. "We are very grateful to have the support of our partners, fans, and the community as a whole and we look forward to continuing our work in in the future."

The Trash Pandas' biggest fundraisers so far have been jersey auctions. To date, the Trash Pandas have worn four specialty jerseys for theme nights during the 2023 season, netting over $50,000 for charity. The autographed, game-worn jerseys were auctioned online, with the proceeds being split between the Trash Pandas Foundation and a local non-profit.

On May 4, the Trash Pandas wore the first of their specialty jerseys, Star Wars jerseys, benefitting The Miracle League of Madison.

"The Miracle League of Madison has received a ton of interest from local businesses after the Trash Pandas jersey auction. Not only did we benefit monetarily in the thousands of dollars towards our project, which is to build a baseball field and complex for children with disabilities at Palmer Park in Madison, but we have benefitted tremendously from the recognition we received that night and ever since," The Miracle League of Madison said. "We are so grateful that Trash Pandas chose us and helped us right off the bat and we hope to be playing ball not too long from now!"

On May 20, the Trash Pandas defeated the Birmingham Barons 5-1 while wearing Armed Forces jerseys, with proceeds going to First Stop.

"First Stop is honored to have been chosen as a beneficiary of the Trash Pandas jersey auction," said Jessica Brown, Development Director for First Stop. "With these funds, we will continue to care for Huntsville's homeless community through our Outreach Team, Day Center, and Case Management Program."

Then on Saturday, June 24, the Trash Pandas defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 5-4 while wearing Marvel Defenders of the Diamond jerseys, with the proceeds benefitting the Madison County Special Olympics.

"Madison County Special Olympics is so honored to have been selected as a beneficiary of the Trash Pandas Marvel Jersey auction," The Madison County Special Olympics said. "These proceeds will help enhance the quality of life for our community members living with Intellectual and Physical disabilities by providing the necessary equipment and materials to help them thrive, live, learn and love."

Most recently on Thursday, August 10, the Trash Pandas walked off with a 6-5 win over the Mississippi Braves while wearing Space night jerseys. The proceeds will benefit the US Space and Rocket Center Education Foundation.

"The U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation will use the funds from the Space Night Jersey Auction for two areas," the foundation said in a statement. "We will send one child to Space Camp under a Trash Pandas Space Camp Scholarship. The remaining funds will be designated as 'use where most needed' to support the overall mission of Space Camp and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center."

The final jersey auction of the 2023 season will take place on Friday, September 8 for the Trash Pandas' 6:35 p.m. game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. As part of Huntsville Stars throwback night, the Trash Pandas will play as the Stars while wearing vintage uniforms. The proceeds will benefit Friends of Rescue, Inc, an all-volunteer non-breed specific dog and cat rescue.

In addition to the jersey auctions, the Trash Pandas hosted a Community Clubhouse sale on July 4, giving fans an opportunity to purchase unique memorabilia including game worn jerseys, game used caps, broken bats, autographed baseballs, and so much more. The first sale raised $7,800 for The Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation. The Trash Pandas will soon be hosting another one more Community Clubhouse Sale at the Thursday, September 7 game against Pensacola. This will be the final opportunity of the 2023 season for fans to purchase unique Trash Pandas memorabilia.

