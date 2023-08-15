Big First Powers Trash Pandas to 10-6 Victory

KODAK, Tennessee - The Rocket City Trash Pandas broke the series opener with the Tennessee Smokies open early with a seven-run top of the first and got a clutch hit to pull away late for a 10-5 win at Smokies Stadium to start a crucial six-game series with their North Division rivals.

Leading off the game against Smokies starter Kohl Franklin, David Calabrese caught a break when his check-swing ground ball rolled up the third base line and actually hit the base for a single. Kyren Paris followed with a walk on four pitches. Nolan Schanuel then hit a hard ground ball to second that looked destined for a double play. However, Smokies second baseman Andy Weber misplayed the grounder for an error to load the bases with nobody out.

Rocket City cleanup hitter Sonny DiChiara opened the scoring with a well struck single to right to score a pair of runs. Two hitters later, Jose Gomez singled to reload the bases. Bryce Teodosio singled as well, scoring Schanuel for a 3-0 lead. Former Tennessee catcher Tyler Payne extended the Rocket City lead with a two-run double off the wall in left. Mac McCroskey capped the inning's scoring with a two-run single to right, putting the Trash Pandas up seven after their first turn at the plate and knocking Franklin (L, 4-8) out of the game before he could get three outs.

Pitching with a big lead from his first pitch, Trash Pandas righty Cole Percival quickly pitched through the first, got out of a first and third nobody out jam in the second, retired the Smokies in order in the third, and induced a double play in a scoreless bottom of the fourth.

In the fifth, the Smokies offense got them back in the game. Three straight one-out singles off Percival got the Smokies on the board. Percival struck out Owen Caissie for the second out. He wouldn't get the third one. Hayden McGeary hit a single of his own to right, scoring a pair to make it a 7-3 ballgame.

Rocket City then turned to Luke Murphy out of the bullpen. He allowed a two-run double to Pablo Aliendo, bringing the lead to just 7-5. With the tying run at the plate, Murphy got a fly out from Cole Roederer to end the inning and preserve the lead.

Against reliever Hunter Bigge in the sixth, the Trash Pandas responded. Calabrese walked, Paris singled, and Schanuel walked to load the bases with nobody out. Bigge nearly got through the danger, striking out DiChiara and Tucker Flint. Gomez then hit a fly ball to left center. Smokies center fielder Jordan Nwogu nearly made a sliding catch, but the ball slipped by him and rolled all the way to the wall for a three-run triple, giving the Trash Pandas key insurance runs and a 10-5 lead.

Murphy shut the Smokies down with a scoreless sixth. Kelvin Caceres (W, 4-1) struck out two of three hitters he faced in a scoreless seventh. Kenyon Yovan also struck out a pair in the eighth. Nick Jones allowed a run in the ninth before finishing out the victory.

Offensively, eight of the nine Rocket City starters reached with either a hit or a walk. From the leadoff spot, Calabrese was 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Gomez went 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI, Payne went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI while Paris went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, three walks, and his team-leading 35th stolen base of the season. Percival finished one out shy of earning the win, allowing four runs on seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

The Trash Pandas (50-58, 19-20 second half) continue the series against the Smokies (62-46, 26-14 second half) on Wednesday night. First pitch at Smokies Stadium is set for 6 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.37namp_--

