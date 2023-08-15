Misiorowski Dominates, Ties Strikeout Record in Shutout Win Over M-Braves

August 15, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Jacob Misiorowski in action

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers' Jacob Misiorowski in action(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

PEARL, MS - It was all Jacob Misiorowski on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. The Brewers' top pitching prospect twirled a career-high six shutout innings, allowed one hit and tied the Biloxi Shuckers' single-game record with 12 strikeouts in a 3-0 win for the Shuckers (56-53, 22-18) over the Mississippi Braves (49-58, 16-23).

Misirowski started from the jump, recording two strikeouts in the first and finishing the inning with a 98 MPH fastball that handcuffed Javier Valdés. He struck out two more in the second before Biloxi gave him all the run support needed.

After Lamar Sparks walked to lead off the third, Carlos Rodriguez extended his hit streak to seven with a 104 MPH double off the wall in right. The next batter, Jackson Chourio, scored Sparks on an RBI groundout. The RBI was Chourio's 72nd of the year, two away from tying the single-season franchise record.

In the bottom of the inning, Misiorowski struck out two more and tied his career-high with his ninth strikeout in the fourth, getting Drew Campbell to swing and miss on a fastball at the knees. He struck out two more in the fifth and tied the franchise record on his final pitch of the night. Misiorowski's six innings, 96 pitches and 12 strikeouts all set new career highs, and he became the first Shuckers pitcher to strike out 12 in a game since Ethan Small in 2021.

Carlos Rodriguez made more history in the top of the seventh. He hit a double into center with two on, scoring Ethan Murray and Lamar Sparks. The double notched Rodriguez's sixth straight multi-hit performance, the longest streak in Shuckers' franchise history.

With the Shuckers up, 3-0, Luis Amaya worked through two perfect innings with four strikeouts. In the ninth, Cam Robinson picked up his ninth save of the year with a strikeout and a groundout back to the mound that ended the game. Misiorowski (2-1) earned the win and Alan Rangel (2-13) took the loss for the M-Braves despite allowing just one run in five innings.

Brewers' third-ranked pitching prospect, Carlos Rodriguez, is set to start for Biloxi on Wednesday against lefty Nick Margevicius. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Trustmark Park.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show featuring the Mississippi Army National Guard Pregame Interview. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.