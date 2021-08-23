Tovar Leads Redband Rally in Game One, Indians Sweep Doubleheader and Series

August 23, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release









Spokane Indians round the bases

(Spokane Indians) Spokane Indians round the bases(Spokane Indians)

SPOKANE, Wash. - The games were totally different, but the end result was the same: Another Spokane Indians victory. Spokane rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth in game one to beat Hillsboro, 8-6. In game two, they scored four runs in the second inning and never looked back. The Indians defeated the Hops, 9-2, to complete the six-game sweep and win their ninth-straight game on Augtoberfest presented by Samuel Adams.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ezequiel Tovar had the big game in the opener, going 3-3 with a home run, five RBI, and a run. He followed that up with another multi-hit performance in the night-cap, going 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.

Game two starter Noah Davis tossed a seven inning complete game. He gave up two runs and struck out a pair while walking none. Helcris Olivarez pitched the final five innings in game one to pick up his fifth win. He gave up three runs and struck out five.

Spokane right fielders found their power. In game one, Brenton Doyle launched his 12th homer of the season. In game two, it was Cade Harris who went yard, his seventh of the year.

BY THE NUMBERS

Hunter Stovall picked up a base knock in both games, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

Spokane completed the six-game sweep with a +24 run differential.

Hillsboro committed nine errors in Sunday's double header and 19 overall in the six-game series. The Hops came into this series on Tuesday as the top fielding team in the High-A West.

GAME ONE KEY MOMENT

Spokane trailed the entire game prior to the sixth inning Redband Rally. Fresh off a home run in the fifth inning, Ezequiel Tovar stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in a 6-5 game. On a 1-0 count, Tovar drove a pitch out to the wall in left-center field that cleared the bases and gave Spokane its first lead of the game, 8-6.

GAME TWO KEY MOMENT

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the second, Spokane put runners on first and second with one out. Hillsboro starter Kyler Stout induced three-straight ground balls that could have been inning-ending double plays. Instead, the Hops committed three-straight errors, allowing two runs to score. Spokane would capitalize and score two more in the inning and take a 4-0 lead.

AROUND THE HIGH-A WEST

Eugene topped Everett, 6-4, to take five of the seven games in their series. Eugene and Everett are tied atop the High-A West. Spokane is just five games back of first place.

Tri-City scored four in the first inning and held off Vancouver for a 6-4 victory to earn a series-split.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Next up, the Indians head to Everett for a six-game series with the AquaSox starting Tuesday, August 24th. A doubleheader will be player on Friday, August 27th.

Spokane returns home to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, August 31st for Bark in the Park Night & Player Post Giveaway presented by Pizza Factory. Enjoy a game with your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $5.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will go to local animal shelters. CLICK HERE for tickets to the special pet only section. As you enter the gates, make sure to pick up your 2021 player poster. Plus, stick around after the game and join the on-field Puppy Parade! First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.