Eugene Moves Back into Tie for First

EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds (57-40) capped this season's biggest series to date with another win, their fifth win in seven contests against the Everett AquaSox (56-39) this week, downing the visiting Frogs by a final of 6-4 on Sunday to pull Eugene level with Everett for first place in the High-A West.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Aaron Phillips (4-7, 7.06 ERA): 7.0 IP | 7 H | 3 R | 3 ER | 1 BB | 6 K

Losing Pitcher: Tyler Driver (2-3, 9.00 ERA): 3.1 IP | 3 H | 4 R | 4 ER | 1 BB | 3 K

Save: Chris Wright (12)

HR(s): Eugene: Aldrete (8) | Everett: Lavey (4)

HOW IT HAPPENED: Breaking from the norms of this series, the scoring did not get started until the fourth inning when the AquaSox struck first for the fifth time in seven games this series, but they did so on Sunday thanks to a scary and unfortunate sequence of events in the outfield

With Justin Lavey at the plate and AquaSox runners on first and third, Lavey skied a fly ball to deep right-center field but it hung up long enough for both center fielder Kwan Adkins and right fielder Franklin Labour to get there in time. That proved a problem, though, as the two collided at full speed while aiming to glove the fly ball, and that aforementioned fly ball then caromed off the two outfielders and over the fence for a three-run homer, giving the Frogs a 3-0 lead thanks to a Jose Canseco-esque calamity.

However, that forgettable sequence was indeed quickly forgotten as the Emeralds exploded for six runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a three-run lead of their own.

Eugene got their first run on a Jairo Pomares single that scored Marco Luciano from third, and after a wild pitch during the ensuing at-bat allowed Armani Smith to score from third, Eugene tied it up when Logan Wyatt laced a sac fly to right that gave Jairo Pomares enough time to tag and score from third to knot the game at 3-3.

Two batters later and with two runners on, Carter Aldrete rocketed Eugene into the lead with his eighth homer of the season, a three-run shot to left that capped a half inning that started with the Emeralds trailing by three and ended with the Emeralds up by three.

It stayed 6-3 until the eighth when the Frogs got a leadoff triple from Conner Hoover that was later followed by a an RBI single from Joseph Rosa that trimmed Everett's deficit to two, but the Frogs could get no closer as Ems closer Chris Wright worked a scoreless ninth to collect his twelfth save as an Emerald and seal a series that saw the Emeralds take five-of-seven against Everett to move into a tie for first place with those very same AquaSox.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Aaron Phillips - RHP: What a bounce-back performance by the right-hander out of Rochester. Phillips, who lasted just one inning in Tuesday's series opener, fired a strong 7.0 innings with seven hits and one walk allowed while racking up six strikeouts.

Carter Aldrete - 3B: Aldrete's three-run blast proved to be the difference as Carter came through clutch to help see the Ems answer Everett's three-run top of the fourth.

Marco Luciano - SS: After an up-and-down start to his tenure in High-A, Luciano has shown signs of finding his feel here in the Northwest. The highly touted 19-year-old prospect went 2-for-3 on Sunday and has now collected a hit in each of his last seven starts while going 11-for-24 (.458) over those seven games.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Eugene Emeralds enjoy an off day on Monday before beginning a two week stretch away from home that begins with a six-game series in Pasco, Washington against the Tri-City Dust Devils that starts on Tuesday. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05pm PST.

You can catch all the action with road broadcaster Alex Stimson on the call via 95.3FM The Score, MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

