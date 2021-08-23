Spencer Horwitz Named High-A West Player of the Week

HILLSBORO, OR - Minor League Baseball announced today that Vancouver Canadians first baseman Spencer Horwitz has been named the High-A West Player of the Week for August 17-22. He is the second C's player to earn the award this season after Sebastian Espino earned the distinction two weeks ago.

Over six games last week, Horwitz went 13-for-21 (.619) with three doubles, two home runs, six runs scored, six RBI and five walks. He reached base 67% of the time, slugged 1.048 and compiled an OPS of 1.715 in a series split with the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) while raising his season average from .260 to .274.

Horwitz, 23, began the series with a career-high four hits - including a double - plus two runs and a walk on August 17 then proceeded to rack up four more hits and an RBI the next day.

He doubled, drove in a run, scored once and walked thrice in game three of the series on August 19, hit a game-tying home run as part of a comeback win in which he compiled six total bases on August 20 and followed that up with a two-out, three-run home run in the seventh inning on August 21 to break a 2-2 tie and lead the C's to victory.

The Timonium, MD native added another hit to his weekly total in the series finale on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to a team-high 12 consecutive games, all while building his league lead in walks. In 18 August games, he is slashing .397/.500/.632 with 13 runs scored, 15 RBI, 15 walks and 12 strikeouts.

Horwitz was taken by Toronto in the 24th round (717th overall) in the 2019 draft out of Radford. He's a career .288 hitter in 565 professional at-bats.

