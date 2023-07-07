Tough 8th Inning Results in 15-6 Loss

Mustangs surrender a seven run eighth inning to fall to the Glacier Range Riders by a score of 15-6.

Mustangs (18-22) had only trailed by a score of 8-6 to that point.

Billings jumped ahead of the Range Riders (23-16) in the bottom of the first, with an RBI single by Gabe Wurtz, and a three-run double with the bases loaded by Brady West.

Range Riders pulled within one on an error by West trying to snap a throw to get the runner at first, but it sailed over Jason Ajamian's head to make it 4-3.

Glacier took the lead back on a RBI single by Dean Miller and a two-RBI double by Ben Fitzgerald in the 4th to make it 6-4 Range Riders.

Billings tied it up in the bottom half of the fourth on a two-run homer by Gabe Wurtz, part of a 4-5 night for Wurtz.

Range Riders hit a two-run home run in the sixth by Miller to make it 8-6.

To the eighth, right-hander Tyler Statler surrendered seven runs on three hits, including a bases clearing three-RBI double by Fitzgerald, and a two-RBI single by Mason Dinesen.

Mustangs couldn't surmount any offense to catch up.

