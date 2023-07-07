Tough 8th Inning Results in 15-6 Loss
July 7, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release
Mustangs surrender a seven run eighth inning to fall to the Glacier Range Riders by a score of 15-6.
Mustangs (18-22) had only trailed by a score of 8-6 to that point.
Billings jumped ahead of the Range Riders (23-16) in the bottom of the first, with an RBI single by Gabe Wurtz, and a three-run double with the bases loaded by Brady West.
Range Riders pulled within one on an error by West trying to snap a throw to get the runner at first, but it sailed over Jason Ajamian's head to make it 4-3.
Glacier took the lead back on a RBI single by Dean Miller and a two-RBI double by Ben Fitzgerald in the 4th to make it 6-4 Range Riders.
Billings tied it up in the bottom half of the fourth on a two-run homer by Gabe Wurtz, part of a 4-5 night for Wurtz.
Range Riders hit a two-run home run in the sixth by Miller to make it 8-6.
To the eighth, right-hander Tyler Statler surrendered seven runs on three hits, including a bases clearing three-RBI double by Fitzgerald, and a two-RBI single by Mason Dinesen.
Mustangs couldn't surmount any offense to catch up.
Game two kicks off tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. with pre-game starting at 6:15 on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from July 7, 2023
- Riders Buck Mustangs with Seven-Run Eighth - Glacier Range Riders
- Raptors' Offense Leads Way to Game 1 Win - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Tough 8th Inning Results in 15-6 Loss - Billings Mustangs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.