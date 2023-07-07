Riders Buck Mustangs with Seven-Run Eighth

BILLINGS, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (23-15) rolled their way to a series opening win Thursday night thanks to a monstrous eighth inning which saw seven runs cross the plate and everybody in a Glacier uniform reach base before the first out was even recorded. Thanks to that offensive outburst, Glacier took the game 15-6 over the Billings Mustangs (18-22).

The Range Riders had the lead after the first pitch of the game when Gabe Howell splattered a solo home run over the right field fence to make it 1-0. A slip on the mound by the Mustang starter with the bases loaded made it 2-0 due to that being called a balk. However, Billings answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 4-2 lead.

Chipping away at the lead was Howell again when an error on the catch trying to catch Jackson Raper at first allowed Howell to score from second. In the fourth, Miller came through in the clutch to tie the game when he singled and scored Howell. Ben Fitzgerald would then score Miller and Raper with a deep double to right center and the Riders were up 6-4.

After an equalizing two-run blast from Billings, it was Miller Time when Glacier jumped back in front. Miller looped a 400-foot blast the oppo way that scored Raper as well and made it 8-6. A huge defensive moment came in the bottom of the fifth where the Range Riders allowed a bases loaded jam with one out before Cameron Repetti induced two pop outs to get out of the jam unscathed.

Then came the eighth...where every single Range Rider reached base before the first out was even recorded. It started off with a Sam Linscott triple, his first of the year. After Howell walked, Raper's single brought home Linscott. Miller walked to load the bases, then it was Fitzgerald clearing them with a double. Ben McConnell walked before Nick Lucky did as well. Christian Kirtley bagged an RBI with a hit by pitch before Mason Dinesen pounded the nail in the coffin with a two-run single. When the dust had settled, seven runs had come across on just four hits, and the Riders lead had ballooned to nine.

Jack White was the starting pitcher in the contest firing the first three innings. Repetti picked up where he left off, firing the next three innings and registering the first win of his professional career. Connor Housley, Luke Dawson, and Noah Barros all chipped in scoreless innings as well.

The Range Riders now lead the season series on Billings 10-3 and will face off against the Mustangs again tomorrow night at 6:35 PM.

